Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.82. 9,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $224.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.42 and its 200-day moving average is $592.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

