Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,579,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

TMO stock opened at $562.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $628.42 and its 200 day moving average is $592.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

