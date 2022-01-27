TheStreet Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to C

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

