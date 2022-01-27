TheStreet Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to C

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
