Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TOL. KeyCorp cut Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 140,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 608,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 140,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

