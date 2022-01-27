Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) shares traded up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.81. 42,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 11,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Pareto Securities cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

