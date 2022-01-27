Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $12.48. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 79,915 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

