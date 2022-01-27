Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $207.12, but opened at $219.43. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $215.29, with a volume of 7,720 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day moving average is $209.47.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

