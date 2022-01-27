Traders Buy Large Volume of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Call Options (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 31,167 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 350% compared to the typical volume of 6,926 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNMD opened at 1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 1.58 and a 200 day moving average of 2.29. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of 0.79 and a 12 month high of 5.77.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

