Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.14

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.14 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 69.70 ($0.94). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 69.70 ($0.94), with a volume of 38,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million and a P/E ratio of 71.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,332.97). Also, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,690.02). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,864.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.