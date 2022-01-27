TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.15. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

THS stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 80.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 672.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 733,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 84,772 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

