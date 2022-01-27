Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.52

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and traded as low as $50.70. Trend Micro shares last traded at $51.68, with a volume of 6,634 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMICY. Citigroup raised Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $434.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.42 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

