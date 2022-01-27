TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

TCBK stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. 90,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

