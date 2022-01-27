Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.