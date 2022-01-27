Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRMB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.
TRMB opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Trimble by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
