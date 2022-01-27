Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,974,611 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $85,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCOM. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

