Tritax Big Box REIT’s (BBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 260 ($3.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.17) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 282 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246 ($3.32).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 234.65 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 175.30 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 288 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.25.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

