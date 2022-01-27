Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.75) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 107.80 ($1.45) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 114.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

