Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will post $859.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.40 million and the highest is $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

