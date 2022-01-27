Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Tronox stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 602,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $11,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

