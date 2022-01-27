Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,016,407 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016,407 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $58,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

PM traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,912. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

