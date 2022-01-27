Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Shares of CATH opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

