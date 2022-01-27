Truist Financial Corp Has $308,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.72.

