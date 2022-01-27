Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,730 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,291,000 after purchasing an additional 724,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 171,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $114,194.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $197,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $555.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

