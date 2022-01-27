Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter worth $186,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $33.63 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.53 million, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

