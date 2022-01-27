Truist Financial Trims Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Price to $50.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE:XM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.06. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

