Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $186.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.51) and last traded at GBX 188.46 ($2.54), with a volume of 664413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.40 ($2.61).

TRST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.53) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 340.77. The stock has a market cap of £779.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.53.

In other news, insider Rachel Kentleton acquired 6,491 shares of Trustpilot Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £20,901.02 ($28,198.89).

Trustpilot Group Company Profile (LON:TRST)

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

