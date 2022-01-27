Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.