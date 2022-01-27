UBS Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.21 ($71.83).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA opened at €49.41 ($56.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of €49.64 and a 200-day moving average of €53.29. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($69.27).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.