UBS Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $94.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.