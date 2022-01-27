UBS Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $94.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after acquiring an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
