UBS Group Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$45.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

MX traded up C$3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 479,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,259. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.92.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

