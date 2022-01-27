Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 1.3%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 17,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 653,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 59.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

