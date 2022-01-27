UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after acquiring an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in UGI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,721,000 after buying an additional 35,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in UGI by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $44.69 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.