UGI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,503% compared to the typical daily volume of 159 call options.

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

