Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $353.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.00 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

