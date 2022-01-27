Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $450.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $485.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.91.

ULTA stock opened at $353.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.10. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

