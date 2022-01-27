Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($5.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,061. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

