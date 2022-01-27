Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to post ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the highest is ($0.76). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($1.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.86) to ($5.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($3.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE traded down $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,061. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.