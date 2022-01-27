Unibright 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unibright has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. Unibright has a market capitalization of $121.09 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

