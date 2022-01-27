Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of UFI traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $344.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420. 27.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Unifi by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unifi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

