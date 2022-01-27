Unilever’s (ULVR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price target on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,831 ($51.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £98.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,455 ($60.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,906.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,983.23.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

