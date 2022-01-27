Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.59. 47,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. The company has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.