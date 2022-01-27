United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United States Steel has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

NYSE:X traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.59. 28,611,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,372,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

