Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.25% of Unum Group worth $115,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

