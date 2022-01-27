Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 8.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.97 and last traded at $87.97. Approximately 158,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,585,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 109.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,866 shares of company stock valued at $335,351,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

