Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

