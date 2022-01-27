US Bancorp DE Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock worth $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.