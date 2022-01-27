US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PPL by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

