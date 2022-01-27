US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

