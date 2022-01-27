US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,144 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 337,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

EVRG stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.64 per share, for a total transaction of $458,261.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

