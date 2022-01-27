US Bancorp DE Purchases 448 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.