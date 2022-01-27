US Bancorp DE Purchases 883 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 81,723.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $67,016,000 after buying an additional 1,060,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 992,522 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 20.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

