Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $31.65

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.65, but opened at $32.50. Valneva shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 23,602 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

